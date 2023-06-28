The AlphaTauri crisis

Even the seemingly perfect car has its weaknesses. In the Red Bull universe this criticality is represented by theAlpha Tauri. Since the introduction of the new generation cars, the team from Faenza has experienced a crisis of results that has taken it back by at least five years.

Pierre Gasly’s victory at Monza in 2020 is a memory as tasty as sweet as it is tremendously distant, and this year the competitiveness of the car even seems to have decreased compared to that of 2022, already not excellent judging by performance and above all numbers, for a closed ranking in penultimate place, even behind Haas.

AlphaTauri, the news for 2024

Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko he spurred the “satellite” team to achieve results quickly, communicating a move of part of the team to England, and therefore close to the Milton Keynes headquarters, to optimize time and resources. And, in an interview with Krone Zeitungannounced what we actually anticipated months ago: AlphaTauri will change its name and sponsor in 2024.

Mark’s words

“In 2024 AlphaTauri will have two new leaders: Laurent Mekies and Peter Bayer. There will be new sponsors and a new name. The direction is clear: follow Red Bull as far as the regulations allow. Own projects are the wrong way to go“. It remains to be seen whether the change derives only from the replacement of the title sponsor or whether the AlphaTauri name will be retired, as happened with Toro Rosso at the end of 2019.

And, perhaps, in 2024 there won’t be the same riders: it’s no secret that Nyck de Vries, who has certainly been disappointing at the start of the season amidst accidents and poor performance, is in strong discussion for next year. A sensational hypothesis could be that of a replacement with Daniel Ricciardo, current Red Bull reserve: the Australian, in doing so, could play his cards in terms of promotion in the parent company for 2025, when the contract with Sergio Perez will be expired.