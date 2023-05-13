De Vries can’t hold a candle to Tsunoda

Nyck DeVries in the first five races of 2023 he did not stand out in a positive way as one might have imagined. Yuki Tsunoda, his box mate in AlphaTauri, conquered two top-10 placements in Melbourne in Australia and in Baku in Azerbaijan concluding the other races in eleventh position, even touching the points zone in Jeddah in Saudi Arabia. Nyck De Vries, on the other hand, was never able to stand out even committing an obvious mistake in Baku where he was forced to retire after damaging the left suspension against a low wall.

Ricciardo and that seat test in Miami

The AlphaTauri has confirmed a FormulaPassion.it that actually Daniel Ricciardo took a seat test in Miami because the Australian is the third driver of Red Bull and AlphaTauri. A ‘qualification’ that given to the former McLaren which does not coincide with what was communicated at the beginning of the season by the Milton Keynes team which put Liam Lawson in first place in the ‘line of succession’ should one of Max Verstappen, Sergio Perez, Yuki Tsunoda or Nyck De Vries be unavailable.

The words of Helmut Marko

Helmut Marko, or the one who most of all has the ‘pulse’ of the situation in his hand being responsible for these decisions in terms of drivers, underlined that De Vries only received a yellow card from a footballing point of view: “Nothing will happen in the next three races. We spoke to de Vries and he shares our opinion, he needs to improve – the words of Helmut Marko reached by the German newspaper F1-insider.com – the detachment from teammate Yuki Tsunoda, who is doing a great job, is too conspicuous. Nick has received the yellow card, but not the red one yet. If it improves, the driver change hypothesis will be dismissed. If we had to resort to a change during the race, we would resort to the pool of young drivers, not Daniel Ricciardo. Liam Lawson and Ayumu Iwasa are potential candidates.”

Sargeant isn’t safe either, Schumacher hopes

Imola, Monaco and Barcelona won’t be decisive races just for Nyck De Vries. Also Logan Sargeantin fact, is not so solid at the wheel of the Williams, a seat that ended up in Toto Wolff’s sights to convince his friend James Vowles to eventually deploy Mick Schumacher. The drivers’ market, therefore, could already hold surprises in store for the current season.