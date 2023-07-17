How much anticipation for Ricciardo in AlphaTauri

The most awaited protagonist in a Formula 1 Grand Prix, for once, will drive the slowest car of the lot: mysteries of a season which, as regards the fight at the top, has already said almost everything, while from second place down the situation is fluid and changes Sunday after Sunday. Daniel Ricciardo is ready for his new challenge in Formula 1: perhaps the most complicated of his career, one Alpha Tauri bogged down and questioned even by Helmut Marko, who is moving personnel and structures from Faenza to Great Britain to better control the work of the satellite team.

An AlphaTauri in an identity crisis and a Ricciardo who wants to prove he is what he once was: a strange marriage that will be ratified on the track in Hungary. L’Honey Badger has its own recipe for reviving the team.

Ricciardo’s words

“I am enthusiastic. Getting into a team race is a challenge for me, but I also think I’ve faced a lot of obstacles in the last few years, so I am not afraid of anything. At the beginning of the year, returning to the Red Bull family was the full circle, and this in AlphaTauri is my return journey“said the Australian. “I feel a bit like when I was making a career at Red Bull: if you get results, we’ll keep pushing youthe mentality is always this. I know it has been difficult for the team to get a points finish this year so pushing this car and trying to get it into the top 10 I think would make everyone very happy and excited“.

“The car will be what it will be, I’ll drive it and then work on it. I don’t want to have preconceptions, I know the car will have its limits. I’m sure it will probably lack some downforce. Maybe it won’t have the same grip as the Red Bull I drove a few days ago, but if the car is balanced there’s no problem, it’s something I can work on. I can’t wait to develop it and put my experience to good use, but in the end, for Budapest, I think it’s enough to use the right foot more than the left and have fun“.