The AlphaTauri expands into the commercial area

The time for renewal seems to have arrived in the AlphaTauri house. The team from Faenza, which is struggling a lot on the track at the start of 2023, has decided to start moving outside the circuits to increase its commercial appeal. To do this, as communicated by the same Italian team, historically linked to the Red Bull brand, the position of Head of Commercial. The 50-year-old manager will fill it Lars Stegelmann, a well-known figure in the sports field and beyond and who boasts enormous experience in the commercial management of very large sports events and organizations. In her rich curriculum there is a place for management of various commercial teamsincluding the one related to the 2010 World Cup in South Africa and the European football federation, UEFA. More recently, he managed the commercial team of ITR GmbH (until the end of 2022 organizer of the DTM). Previously he was involved in the development and implementation of the sales and marketing concept of Formula E. Concretely Stegelmann will be responsible for acquiring global partnerships for the team.

The statements of the protagonists

“Interest in Formula 1 has grown a lot – he has declared Franz TostTeam Principal of Scuderia AlphaTauri – and we, with the support of Lars, also want to develop our commercial activities. He has an exciting mix of strategic know-how, international sales experience and a great understanding of the advertising industry”. The person concerned welcomed his new assignment with satisfaction: “Formula 1 is booming and offers companies excellent communication opportunities, premium hospitality and global awareness like no other sports series. The various stakeholders, especially advertisers and agencies, have been my clients for many years. The positioning of Scuderia AlphaTauri fits perfectly into current times and offers a first-class platform for companies that want to appear modern, young and dynamic, digitally, design- and technology-oriented. I look forward to making my contribution for further global development“, Stegelmann said.