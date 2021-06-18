The AlphaTauri didn’t just introduce a sidewalk modification on the outside of the front wing side flap. In fact, in the French GP, on the AT02 there is an adjustment of the bottom in the area in front of the rear wheels.

The car from Faenza seventh with Pierre Gasly and tenth with Yuki Tsunoda in the first free practice session, introduced a novelty to the Paul Ricard with the appearance of a double carbon “handle” mounted on the side trailing edge of the pavement, where the bottom has a ripple, before the arched flap that appears in front of the rear wheel.

Jody Eggington’s technicians continue to push in development after the brilliant podium that the French driver achieved in Baku. The team today officially switched to Honda’s engine 2 which has been renamed e-TECHNOLOGY.

The Alpine has also replaced the Renault engine on the two A521s, so all the drivers have the second power unit, as the Mercedes and Ferrari teams had already switched to the new unit at the Azerbaijan GP.