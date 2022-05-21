The weekend ofAlphaTauri in Barcelona so far it has been studded with problems and setbacks. The one that occurred in PL3 at AT-03 # 10 of Pierre Gasly, which prevented the winner of Monza 2020 from competing for the entire session. It should therefore not be too surprising that, albeit by just a couple of tenths, the best of the single-seaters from Faenza was that of the Japanese. Yuki Tsunoda. The 13th and 14th positions collected on the grid by the two Italian cars are not a result to celebrate, but they still leave a window open in view of the race for the points goal.

“We struggled all weekend and then we had a problem in PL3 that prevented us from running the whole session – Gasly explained at the end of the day – I want to thank all the mechanics who put the car back in time for qualifying, because there was a lot of work to do. We lacked pace on this track, so we wanted to try a few things this morning, but unfortunately it wasn’t possible. So we thought we’d do something different for qualifying, with the aim of getting a little more speed out of the car, but it didn’t work out and it was a difficult session. It didn’t give the hoped-for results, but the points will be won tomorrow. It will be a rather long race, especially for the degradation. We think there will be many stops. So I think there will be opportunities to make progress and go towards the points “.

If Gasly relies on strategic variability, Tsunoda appeared more pessimistic ahead of Sunday. “Today we got the most out of the car, so I have to be satisfied. I have been at a disadvantage since FP1, because here in Barcelona we really struggled with the pace – recognized the Japanese driver – especially compared to Miami. We knew from the start that moving into Q3 would be difficult. It has not been the best weekend for the team so far. We hope to be able to reverse the situation tomorrow“, He concluded.