The 2022 championship will present numerous innovations in terms of technical regulations, such as to make any type of prediction for the next season extremely complex. Moreover, also considering the reduction of the budget cap to 140 million dollars, various teams – especially the satellite ones – will also encounter difficulties related to the purchase of components from the reference teams, precisely because of the need to respect the spending limits. In this regard, in an interview with racingnews365.com, the Red Bull team principal also intervened Christian Horner.

The British manager has in fact pointed out the problems that could encounter theAlphaTauri, forced to no longer rely on long-standing parts supplied by the Austrian manufacturer precisely because of their incompatibility with the new single-seaters. In addition to this, there are also other aspects that should not be overlooked in this particular circumstance, including those related to logistics: “The biggest change for them – he has declared – is obviously to make a drastic change. They usually start a season behind, and this has helped them enormously logistically. This year, however, we will be providing shifts for both teams with identical specs. All of this puts a lot of pressure on them, as our design release dates are usually a little later than theirs. “

However, despite the difficulties highlighted, Horner is still convinced that the Faenza manufacturer can reach an optimal level of planning, such as to be able to face further developments once the 2022 championship is concluded: “I think they are dealing with everything in the best way – he added – it was well communicated, planned and structured. So I think we’re doing well. Beyond 2022, I think, in all honesty, in 2023 there will be a demand for a standard amount of components that will basically focus on the rear of the car as has been the case in previous seasons ”.