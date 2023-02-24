Positive day at home Alpha Tauri at the end of the second round of pre-season tests, especially for the convincing performance of the ‘rookie’ Nyck de Vries. The Dutchman, who took to the track today for the first time after the entire Thursday done by Yuki Tsunoda, came close to the top-3 with a time of 1:32,222, placing himself behind a Fernando Alonso who is still on the virtual podium after yesterday’s second best time. Author of 74 total laps, the 2020-2021 Formula E world champion was forced to temporarily interrupt the program due to the technical failure that left George Russell on his feet, but this does not mean he is dissatisfied with the work done, albeit with a question mark : “It was another positive day, even if we had a red flag – commented – the session was suspended, but we still managed to complete our program. We were able to test several things, so in terms of the day we are satisfiedwhile in terms of performance is hard to say. We have another day of testing tomorrow, so hopefully we can complete everything and put things together for the race.”

The outcome of the session for Tsunoda was decidedly different, at least on paper. The Japanese, engaged during the morning, in fact finished in 17th and last position, but the explanation is due to the verification of the AT04 in the long run, with the number 22 who therefore did not seek the fastest lap: “This morning we did the most laps compared to the rest of the field, so it was a good session – commented – this also allowed us to recover our programme, as yesterday we didn’t reach the number of laps we wanted to do. Today we focused mainly on long runs, where we encountered some limitationsbut at the same time there are positives to be drawn from good data collected for the race, which we can continue working on tomorrow. Overall, I am satisfied with my riding and the feedback given to the team, which is constantly improving. I will continue to work like this and tomorrow I can’t wait to start working on the short runs”.

Not a perfect day, therefore, but one not to be forgotten either, especially on a Friday which created difficulties for various teams due to the high air and asphalt temperatures: “The car proved to be very reliable and allowed us to complete 159 laps without major problems – he confirmed Jonathan Eddollschief engineer of AlphaTauri – Today’s testing highlighted some areas of the car’s performance that we need to dive into tonight through data analysis, so we can make adjustments and find even more performance for tomorrow’s final day of testing.”

Speaking of tomorrow, the team from Faenza will conclude its pre-season practice sessions once again with both riders on track: in this case, De Vries will be the one to give life to Saturday’s programme, with Tsunoda completing the work in afternoon.