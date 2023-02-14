Not just Ferraris. Valentine’s day gave emotions and track noise even from theAlpha Tauri. In fact, the Faenza team went to Misano for the first shakedown of the season, making the AT04 debut, presented in New York on Saturday 11 February. Back in Italy, the new AlphaTauri played the filming daysending both Nyck de Vries and Yuki Tsunoda onto the track.

The Japanese was the first to test the mechanisms and first procedures of the AT04, taking to the track in the morning. In the afternoon it was the turn of the Dutchman from the Mercedes school, who in fact made his track debut today as an official Formula 1 driver. De Vries recently carried out a test of the AT02 (car used in 2021) at Imola, and naturally he must also make the most of these a few kilometers of filming day to get used to the new car as soon as possible.

The AlphaTauri has released two short videos about it.

the AT04 hits the track for the first time with @yukitsunoda07 behind the wheel! 🤙 pic.twitter.com/mjdIOayCG5 — AlphaTauri Team (@AlphaTauriF1) February 14, 2023

first taste of the AT04 👌 @nyckdevries gets behind the wheel in the afternoon 👊 pic.twitter.com/33hKOEnue7 — AlphaTauri Team (@AlphaTauriF1) February 14, 2023