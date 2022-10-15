AlphaTauri is preparing for the final sprint, with four races to be played that will give away eighth place in the world championship, currently shared with Haas. The team from Faenza managed to make the connection to the Italian-American team at the Singapore Grand Prix, but suffered the overtaking of Aston Martin on the same day.. The growing point haul mirrors the great work carried out in the two factories in Italy and in the United Kingdom. The development, albeit limited by the team’s resources, has allowed the car to find that fundamental performance to remain attached to a center-group in which every single player grows at a high speed.

In Singapore, the team from Faenza mounted a new front wing in the car, designed both to improve the local efficiency of the airfoil and to manage the flow structure that invests the entire car from the front in a different way. The technical director Jody Egginton illustrated the work done a Tech Talkthe in-depth technical program produced by Formula 1: “The front wing is a step forward. Essentially, there is a local load increase. It gives the car more load, which was the primary goal. At the same time, however, due to the way we have configured this wing, the profiles are loaded more in the inner area. There are also changes on the outside to manipulate the way the outwash effect works. There is a change in the pressure distribution, with more load. Furthermore, when the car yaws into corner entry, this wing has different characteristics: there is more load acting in medium curves where there is understeer, which we have noticed especially at low mileage. It is not a revolution, but it is a heavy load. We have compared the new and the old wing and we are satisfied with the updated one, which will remain in the car until the end of the year ”.

As explained by Jody Egginton, the new wing handles rearward flows differently. Of primary importance are the outwash effect, ie the deviation of some flows externally to the wheels, and the channeling of air under the bottom. The technical director specified that the previous updates made to the underbody had been studied in anticipation of the different aerodynamic approach to the front, according to which the new wing was also developed: “The effect of this wing on the car interacts with the previous modifications to the bottom and elements of the front suspension. Therefore, the bottom had already been adapted in this direction with the recent updates and we have simply finished the package with the front wing. They don’t work independently, we’ve been working in the wind tunnel for a while in this direction. It’s the classic development cycle. It is something that we have often implemented in the past, to bring a last update in the season that finishes the work previously done during the year on the bottom ”.

The previous changes mentioned by Egginton refer to the new entry section of the Venturi channels introduced by the car starting from the French Grand Prix. In the new version, the bottom aims to channel more air, especially in the internal part that hugs the frame. The work on the front wing went in this direction, without however requiring a new homologation of the impact structure: “This wing did not need a new crash test. The real impact structure remains under the skin. Most of what you see is just the fairing. It played on the interface between the wing and the structural part of the nose, which however has not changed and for this reason there was no need for a new homologation ”.

“Partly it’s a change of philosophy”Continues the technical director. “It’s a great job that has been done on the wing and nose. Like many other teams we focused on the bottom and sides, with this update taking place in the background. We wanted to have a meaningful return from this. We tried different directions and sometimes we came close to approving of something being implemented in the car. We had different ideas and thoughts, so there was some delay, but for performance reasons, which is good. It would have been convenient to be able to use it sooner, but the development rate of these machines is so rapid that things change and so do your decisions. The priorities change daily ”. Jody Egginton also specified that no other big updates will arrive for AlphaTauri, with the attention of the Faenza team now dedicated to the 2023 car.