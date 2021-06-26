Can smile theAlphaTauri at the end of qualifying for the Styrian GP, ​​but there is a hint of bitterness. The double entry into Q3’s Pierre Gasly is Yuki Tsunoda in fact, he was partially ruined by the penalty remitted by the Japanese rookie himself, for hindering Valtteri Bottas during his timed lap. At this point the Japanese driver will start from 11th position on the grid, while Gasly will start from sixth, just behind Bottas.

Official, Tsunoda penalized: he hindered Bottas

“I am really satisfied with today. We knew it wasn’t going to be an easy day – explained the French driver of AlphaTauri – after losing PL2 yesterday, but the car was amazing all weekend and I was confident going into qualifying. I think we gave a good demonstration this afternoon, managing to go through Q2 with just one set of tires. This is really positive for us and we are just a few tenths from the front row. S.am really happy with all the work the team has done and the improvements we are continuing to make every weekend. It’s an exciting time for us and it shows that we just have to keep pushing“.

“I think the car was good this weekend – Tsunoda echoed – and I took a strong step forward. I started qualifying with a more sedate approach and then developed my lap as I went through each session. My final lap was not perfect, but I am happy to have reached Q3. This is a step in the right direction for me. Unfortunately, tomorrow I will start 11th – concluded the Japanese, commenting on the penalty – but dry weather is not guaranteed for the race. So we’re going to plan a variety of situations tonight and see what happens“.