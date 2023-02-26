AlphaTauri-Red Bull: separation in sight

Formula 1 definitively closed the interlude inherent in the pre-season with the third and final day of testing, and for fans the countdown has finally begun which separates these sessions from the first weekend of the world championship in Bahrain. A track, that of Sakhir, which for a certain team has also opened a non-sporting chapter of a certain importance, such as to lead to a sensational indiscretion. It is about theAlpha Tauria team from Faenza owned by Red Bull which could be sold by the same Austrian reality for an economic reason, linked to a level of costs-benefits not particularly appreciated by the house in Milton Keynes. The news, initially attributable to a rumor, became more concrete with the words of the Red Bull consultant Helmut Marko, which opened the door to an actual sale hypothesis.

De Vries, almost 90 lap in the morning

A theme that has almost overshadowed the sporting aspects linked to the AlphaTauri, and therefore the results obtained on the occasion of the third day of pre-season tests. Specifically, it was the rookie who impressed during the morning Nyck de Vriesauthor of ben 87 rounds during a single session: “Today was the last day of testing and I’m very satisfied with how it went – commented the Dutchman – we completed many laps and managed to tick all the boxes. In these three days of testing we have learned a lot about our package and this will help us fine-tune everything for next week. Furthermore, the midfield is very compact and competitive, so hopefully we can maximize our potential and get a good result for the first race of the season.”

Tsunoda and the strength of the afternoon

Due to the specific schedule of the 2020-2021 Formula E world champion, the times recorded by the number 21 were not particularly competitive, unlike those set by his teammate Yuki Tsunodatook to the track in the afternoon and author of the 6th place in the overall standings: “We had three days of productive testing, where we collected a lot of useful data for the season – declared the Japanese – it was my first afternoon session of this test and i was satisfied with the quality of my riding during performance runs and my feedback to the team. We found some limitations, but looking further into it I’m sure the team and I will be able to improve these areas to make the performance stronger. We will work to keep this momentum going next week as well and I hope we can get good results for the next races. As always, the midfield is compact, but it’s difficult to compare yourself to the other teams without knowing their programmes. I will rest, in order to be able to give 100% for next week’s race.”

Useful work for the Bahrain GP

Satisfaction also underlined by Jody EggintonTechnical Director of the AlphaTauri, both for the performance of theAT04 that for the work of the riders and the team in general: “Today was a solid learning day, providing some really interesting results and data to take away and review further – commented – Overall, this test has been very challenging, but I am very pleased to see that good progress has been made in understanding our package and that the machine works very reliably. Both Yuki and Nyck delivered a good level of performance, providing great feedback and challenging the engineers. The workload was very high, but the mechanics on the track, engineers and factory support in Faenza and Bicester were up to the task, which resulted in Scuderia AlphaTauri exceeding the pre-season test mileage of this year. The team provided an excellent level of support to ensure coverage of the test programme, minimize time in the garage and process the huge amount of data over the three days of testing.”