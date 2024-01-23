The curtain closes

It is not yet clear what will be the next official name of the team owned by Red Bull, which in 2006 became the heir of Minardi, debuting under the name of Toro Rosso. An identity that remained as such until 2019 included, when the brand AlphaTauri gave its name to the Faenza team from 2020 until the end of 2023.

Four seasons in one video

For the championship 2024the team could in fact participate under the name of Visa CashApp RB, but even today it remains a hypothesis to be confirmed. What is certain, however, is that AlphaTauri will definitively exit the scene. And now the same brand, through the team's official social pages, has published a video that summarizes the best moments of the last four seasons in F1.

Smiles and victories

Above all, the emotions of the woman are recognisable Pierre Gasly's first F1 victoryobtained precisely on the occasion of Italian Grand Prix 2020, in the same Monza that saw the team's first success in 2008 with Sebastian Vettel. Then there is no shortage of numerous smiles from the drivers, starting with the inevitable Daniel Ricciardo, but also those of Yuki Tsunoda.