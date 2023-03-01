Beaten bellies

After the renders published online and the few leaked images from the Misano filming day, the AlphaTauri finally reveals itself to the world in its 2023 guise. The AT04 represents the evolution of its progenitor, the only one together with Red Bull and Alpine to adopt the flat-bellied concept from the first race of 2022. The new project from the Faenza team optimizes the starting philosophy, trying to best put into practice a basic concept that has already proved its worth on the other cars on the grid.

New frame

The AT04 project revolves around an important modification to the chassis. As teased by technical director Jody Egginton, the suspension and front wheels have been moved forward (1), approaching the wheelbase limit of 3600 mm set by the regulation. A modification that worked in the opposite direction of reducing weight, but at the same time offered aerodynamicists a greater distance between the front end and the center of the car. Being able to manage the flow coming from the front more easily, the aim is to ensure that the bottom and the Venturi channels are fed with a better air intake, without ingesting external turbulence. Although of a mechanical nature, the wheelbase change was therefore dictated by purely aerodynamic reasons.

How the Venturi channel has changed

However, one of the most important innovations on the 2023 project lies in the Venturi channel, redesigned with a view to better accommodating the new aerodynamic structure coming from the front axle, which has been moved forward. While at the end of 2022 the roof of the entrance section progressively descended inwards near the chassis, that of AT04 remains at a constant height (4), channeling a greater flow of air under the bottom. This is the third evolution for the Faenza team, which had already changed the design of the Venturi channel in 2022 for the French Grand Prix.