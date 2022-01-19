The regulatory changes planned for the 2022 World Championship will not be limited exclusively to the technical modifications of the single-seaters, but will also include new financial rules for the participating teams. Specifically, in fact, one of the most important will involve the budget reduction cap, set at a maximum expense for teams of $ 140 million. In reality, if compared with last season, this limit is very similar to the one imposed in 2021, but it will present an indirect difficulty that is by no means negligible for the satellite teams currently present in the Circus, including, in particular, theAlphaTauri.

The team principal of the Faenza house, Franz Tost, in fact, underlined a problem linked to the next championship, which will present a major upheaval as regards the technical characteristics of the cars. Thanks to this revolution, the AlphaTauri will no longer be able to rely on to the purchase of old components belonging to the older sister Red Bull, not being applicable to new cars. Interviewed by racingnews365.com, the Austrian manager therefore underlined the need to purchase necessarily new parts from the Milton Keynes reality, while at the same time having to be careful not to exceed the budget cap: “It’s a difficult exercise in financial balance – he has declared – last year, for example, we were using a gearbox that Red Bull used two years ago, as well as the rear suspension. As a result, I believe 2022 will become for us the most difficult year in terms of cost ceilings. So far, we are way below the budget cap, which hasn’t been a problem for us. But this year, with $ 140 million and the purchase of new parts from Red Bull Technologies, all of that takes us to the limit. Therefore, we have to calculate very well from the beginning, because this situation could lead us to unexpected difficulties ”.

In this regard, Tost finally stressed the need to save as much as possible, going so far as to consider canceling some updates on the car: “As I said, 2022 will be a difficult year for us – he added – and we must therefore take into consideration the need to save wherever possible, always remaining within the limits of the budget cap. The car itself, due to regulatory changes, will become very expensive. To comply with the cost ceiling, maybe some updates will not arrive. We don’t know yet, but I hope we don’t get to this extreme situation. However, it will not be an easy situation to manage “.