Drivers’ market 2024, AlphaTauri still in the dark

The only team that has not yet made any drivers official for the 2024 season is theAlphaTauri. The driver who competed throughout the season and who has been in the Faenza team since 2021, Yuki Tsunoda, has been on tenterhooks for months and hasn’t received confirmation yet. For Daniel Ricciardohowever, the injury to his left hand complicated the plans: the Australian should have demonstrated his level of form in these races by beating Tsunoda, confirming himself for 2024 and dreaming of returning to Red Bull in place of the increasingly “precarious ” Sergio Perez.

If the substituteHoney Badger had performed normally, Ricciardo and Tsunoda would be calm: the “problem” is that Liam Lawson he is impressing the top management with his performance and continuity. The New Zealander, already in his third race in Formula 1, managed to reach Q3 (also eliminating Max Verstappen) and collect his first championship points. And now doubts have arisen in Red Bull about which pair to race for the Faenza team.

Marko’s words

“We have an abundance problem as drivers. Anyone who won’t drive in AlphaTauri next season, however, he will immediately be the substitute and simulator driver for both Red Bull and the B team“, these are the words of the Austrian a Blick.

According to rumors coming from Auto Motor Und SportRed Bull could take advantage of the Suzuka weekend to confirm Tsunoda at the wheel also in 2024, allowing the Lawson-Ricciardo ballot to continue until the end of the season, allowing the Australian to overcome the injury and play his cards to the end to his stay in Formula 1 and promotion to Red Bull.