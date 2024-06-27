The conglomerate is responsible for Google Search, YouTube, Google Cloud and Android smartphones.

Commerzbank raised this Wednesday (June 26, 2024) the target price of class “C” shares in Alphabet to US$ 220 and maintained the recommendation of “strong buy”. He cited the dynamic development and stable growth potential of the company’s parent company. Google.

This implies a return potential of around 18.5% from the current price. Furthermore, a limit of stop-loss at US$155.

Alphabet, recognized as a “1st round beneficiary”due to its continuous introduction of new applications powered by AI (artificial intelligence), is one of the leaders in the sector.

According to Commerzbank, the company creates a basis for “real-time experiences” long-term by integrating AI into its wide range of products, including Google Search, YouTube, Google Cloud and Android smartphones.

Commerzbank analysts highlight the development of the advertising business. The advertising industry, especially with internet search engine and YouTube revenue, continues to grow dynamically and has additional revenue potential.

Furthermore, the regular payment of dividends and the extensive share buyback program are positively evaluated.

The latest business numbers reinforce Alphabet’s strong position: revenue increased from $267 billion in 2022 to $284 billion in 2023, while net profit rose from $57 billion to $68 billion.

Analysts estimate earnings per share of US$7.59 for 2024, which corresponds to a P/E (price-earnings) ratio of 24.5. Additionally, a dividend of $0.41 per share is expected for 2024.

Despite the positive outlook, Commerzbank points to risks, including uncertainties in the monetization of AI applications and possible slower growth in the cloud business. Stricter regulatory frameworks and intensified competition may also pose challenges.

Overall, the company remains optimistic about Alphabet’s future development and views the stock as an attractive investment opportunity.

“We see more potential for the stock, raise the price target and adjust the stop-loss based on that”he said in a note.

With information from Investing Brazil.