The Alphabet of the Future stops in Mantua: innovation and sustainability in the fashion and textile district will be discussed at the Palazzo Ducale. It is hosted by Luca Ubaldeschi, editorial manager of the Tour l’Alfabeto del Futuro and director of the Secolo XIX, with the director of La Stampa and editorial director of the Gnn newspapers, Massimo Giannini and Enrico Grazioli, director of the Gazzetta di Mantova. Speakers will be Giorgio Brandazza, chief executive officer of Corneliani Spa; Stefano Capacci, commercial director of the Lombardia Sud Intesa Sanpaolo companies; Alan Garosi, Fulgar partner and head of strategic marketing; Guido Guidesi, councilor for economic development of the Lombardy Region; Marzia Monelli Bianchi, Straight Philosopher Metatelier; Mario Moretti Polegato, president of the Geox Group; Mattia Palazzi, mayor of Mantova and Fabio Viani, president of Confindustria Mantova.



