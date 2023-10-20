The Alphabet of the Future stops in Genoa: from the Sala delle Compere in Palazzo San Giorgio we will discuss the projects that will change the face of the city and the region. Hosted by Federico Monga, deputy director of La Stampa, with Stefania Aloia, director of Il Secolo XIX, and interviews with Simone Gallotti, of Il Secolo XIX and The MediTelegraph and Giovanni Mari of Il Secolo XIX. Speakers will be Marco Bucci, mayor of Genoa; Riccardo Dutto, global head infrastructure, IMI CIB division, Intesa Sanpaolo; Vincenzo Macello, deputy general director of operations RFI; Franco Malerba, first Italian astronaut; Giorgio Metta, scientific director of the Italian Institute of Technology (IIT); Paolo Piacenza, extraordinary commissioner AdSP Western Ligurian Sea; Paolo Emilio Signorini, CEO of Iren; Giovanni Toti, president of the Liguria Region; Maurizio Turci, corporate general manager of Italmatch Chemicals.



