Quote screen that shows the evolution of Alphabet in the Stock Market. Richard Drew / AP

Alphabet, the holding company that includes Google, increased its net profit in 2020 by 17.25% to 40,269 million dollars (33,440 million euros), in a year in which its services have been more in demand than ever due to the pandemic and with an improvement in the segment of digital ads.

The company’s revenue increased 12.77% to $ 182,527 million (€ 151,599 million), with advances in the traditional business of digital ads and with an improvement in revenue in Google Cloud, cloud services in those that compete with Amazon, from 46% to 13,059 million dollars.

“Our strong quarter reflects the usefulness of our products and services to people and businesses, as well as the acceleration of the transition to cloud services,” Sundar Pichai, CEO of Alphabet, said in a statement.

The burden of cloud service

In the total of the year, the benefit of Google services, which include the important section of digital advertisements, as well as the search engine, YouTube, Chrome or Android, increased by 11% to 54,606 million dollars, while the Google Cloud the The result was a 20% increase in operating losses to $ 5,607 million. According to Ruth Porat, Google and Alphabet CFO, Google Cloud maintains a “significant moment of progress and remains focused on delivering value.”

Google Cloud, which publishes detailed data for the first time in the year, is Google’s big bet to face Amazon Web Services and Microsoft in cloud computing and remote servers, a sector with high potential for growth and profit.

So far, Google has managed to add important partners for its cloud business and on Monday Ford announced that it will use Google Cloud for online services in its vehicles.

In the fourth quarter of the year, Google’s parent company reported a net profit of 15,227 million dollars, 42% more than in the same period of the previous year, and operating profit of 15,651 million, 23% more in year-on-year terms.

Revenues after discounting traffic acquisition costs went from $ 46.08 billion to $ 46.43 billion between October and December.

Best fourth quarter

The quarterly results, on which Wall Street is most fixed, were above expectations by analysts, and the internet giant’s shares rose after the close of the markets, when the results were known, about 8%.

Google’s search engine business increased its sales 17% to $ 31.9 billion, while YouTube’s advertising sales advanced 46% to $ 6.9 billion.

In total, the advertising segment of Google, the locomotive of the conglomerate, generated 46,199 million dollars in the fourth quarter, 22% year-on-year.

On the other hand, Google remains locked in investigations both in Europe and in the United States for possible abuse of a dominant position in the use of its vast access to digital behavior data of users and possible competitors.

Today the company also reaffirmed its commitment to Artificial Intelligence technologies that it considers will continue to increase in importance and will be central to its growth strategy.