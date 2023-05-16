Intrinsic is the robotics company of Alphabet, the large hi-tech conglomerate that also includes Google. The company presented its first large-scale project, called Flowstate, which was born with the intention of democratizing access to robotics. Flowstate is designed to help non-robotic developers integrate complex machine-driven systems into their services and businesses. “Our first product is a solution builder,” said CEO Wendy Tan White. “With Flowstate what we are saying is: you can design, build and develop it. We understand that we are at the very beginning of the capabilities of applying robotic technologies, and workflows cannot run smoothly in such an environment. Our goal is to take advantage of the Alphabet’s tools to create systems that allow maximum continuity between flows, so that robotic assembly lines work as a single brain”. Companies will be able to customize the skills introduced by Intrinsic, which will also allow them to simulate with extreme precision the assembly lines that will be created. Flowstate is currently in beta, and Intrinsic said there were more than 100 signups in its first hour online.