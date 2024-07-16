News of the negotiations was first reported by the Wall Street Journal, based on statements from a source considered reliable but who preferred to remain anonymous. The negotiation, although at an advanced stage, is still being defined and would concern the acquisition of Wiza specialized companyn

Wiz, whose headquarters are located in New York while most of the engineering team is based in Israel in Tel Aviv, connects to cloud storage providers such as Amazon Web Services or Microsoft Azure and identifies and analyzes data stored in the cloud, searching for and removing security risks. The company's services, a Google dream, were valued at $12 billion in a May funding round that attracted investors including Andreessen Horowitz, Lightspeed Venture Partners and Thrive Capital.

At the moment the parties in question have not commented on the news, perhaps also out of caution, given the intense scrutiny of antitrust regulators. Over the past few years, Alphabet has significantly increased investments in its cloud division and AI tools, to close the gap with Microsoft and Amazon in an increasingly competitive market, especially with the rise of generative AI applications that require massive data sets uploaded to the cloud to train AI models. A $23 billion purchase of Wiz would be Google's largest acquisition yet.