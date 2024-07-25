Google beats analysts’ expectations, Alphabet holding company booms in profits (+28%)

Alphabetthe parent company of Googlebeat analysts’ forecasts for revenue and profit in the second quarter, thanks to a rise in advertising sales and a strong demand for its services cloud computing. However, the company anticipated that it will continue to sustain high levels of investment throughout the year.

Net profit In the quarter ended June 30, it rose 28.6% to $23.6 billion, beating the median estimate of $22.9 billion. The results highlight a strong interest in digital advertising, stimulated by significant events such as the Paris Olympics and the elections in several countries, including the United States. In addition, the recovery in corporate spending has benefited the software segment of Alphabet.

A major contributor has been the widespread adoption of generative AI technology, which has further propelled the company’s cloud business.

The income from the advertisingwhich represent the main source of revenues For Alphabetgrew 11% to $64.6 billion. The company uses customer data to optimize ad sales through its search engine.

Waymo Relaunch: New $5 Billion Round

In addition to the bills, in addition to the expectations, Alphabet has announced a new $5 billion investment round in its self-driving car unit, Waymo. The multi-year investment was unveiled by Ruth Porat during the second-quarter earnings call. “This new round of funding will enable Waymo to continue building the world’s leading self-driving company,” she said.