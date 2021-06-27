More than 800 schoolchildren from several parts of Spain were infected with the corona virus on graduation trips to Mallorca in mid-June.

Madrid – According to the latest information from the various regional governments, the number of teenagers infected increased by more than 200 on Sunday to at least 848.

In Madrid alone, at least 410 young people are affected. Cases also reported the Basque Country (126), Valencia (104), Galicia (70), Catalonia (64), the Balearic Islands (33), Murcia (20), Castile-La Mancha (11) and Aragon (10).

It is believed that a large number of the young people affected took the same ferry from Valencia to Mallorca. Others probably came into contact with each other on the island. All students were infected with the alpha variant of the virus, which was first discovered in the UK, it said.

Hundreds of contacts have also been quarantined in the various regions. Health Minister Carolina Darias called on adolescents and young adults, most of whom have not yet been vaccinated because of the strict age prioritization in Spain, to “behave responsibly”.

The corona numbers in Spain have been falling almost continuously for months. For a few days, however, the number of nationwide infections per 100,000 inhabitants has stagnated within seven days between 40 and 50. In the course of the relatively relaxed corona situation, the government decided to significantly relax the strict mask requirement outdoors: mouth and nose protection has been required since Saturday only be put on if the minimum distance of one and a half meters from people outside the household cannot be maintained. (dpa)