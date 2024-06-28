It had recently been republished on GOG. In short, the work of Obsidian Entertainment (Star Wars: Knights Of The Old Republic II The Sith Lords, Neverwinter Nights 2, Fallout: New Vegas, Pillars of Eternity) for SEGA is now purchasable in more digital stores, at least in the PC version.

Years after being removed from the store’s price list, the spy-themed role-playing game Alpha Protocol is also back on sale on Steam at the price of €19.99 (it is currently on offer at €15.99 and will be until July 11th.

The return on sale

Alpha Protocol is now compatible with modern operating systems. It has also been revised to have better performance and ensure more usage options. In short, even the new generations can finally play it without problems, rediscovering what can be considered a highly underrated title.

Of course they are Modern controllers also supported: Dualsense, DualShock 4, Nintendo Switch Pro, Xbox Series or XboxOne controller and many more. All the original translations are also present, including Italian, and cloud saves have been added.

If you don’t remember the history of the game, Alpha Protocol was released in 2010 on PC, PS3 and Xbox 360. The player takes on the role of Michael Thorton, an inexperienced government operative employed to thwart global security threats. Involved in an intrigue bigger than himself, after the failure of a mission he is hunted by his own colleagues and must manage, almost alone, to stop a catastrophe, which could lead to a large-scale war. What will he discover on his way? Why was a plot hatched against him? What choices will he be called upon to make? All you have to do is play to find out.