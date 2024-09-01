Alpha Officer Demidkin: Special Forces in Beslan Had a Different Plan Initially

FSB Colonel and Alpha officer Vitaly Demidkin said that the special forces at Beslan School No. 1 in September 2004 initially had a different plan. He reported this RIA Novosti.

According to him, it was planned that the fighters of the Alpha and Vympel groups would break into the gym, destroy the militants and defuse the bombs. However, due to one surprise, the tactics had to be changed.