Wildlife protection associations are wondering : who killed the wolf of Valberg ? In this village in the Alpes-Maritimes, where he was collected in November 2019, the inhabitants are asking questions, after the discovery a few weeks ago of the GPS collar of the animal.

“He was walking past our house. At the beginning, I thought it was a fox, and finally, looking closely, it was a wolf”, recalls Claudine, a resident of Valberg, who took in the then six-month-old Cub. “He was a baby, he must have weighed 10 kilos to break everything. He ate cats’ bowls”.

“We called him Chance, because we thought that with us, he was lucky to be saved.” Claudine, a resident of Valberg to franceinfo

Neither fearful nor frightening, the wolf cub had appeared at the gates of the ski resort. “Will he have the chance to live, we don’t know, but in the meantime, he had his chance with us”, adds Claudine. The animal is probably an orphan, the last survivor of his pack. “There were four or five shots taken from this herd, indicates Thierry Schwab, correspondent of Ferus, association for the protection of wild animals. This cub was on his own. His brothers and sisters must have died. For it to cross a ski resort in broad daylight, it is good that there is a problem. This is not normal behavior for a wild animal. “

The animal is then collected by the biodiversity office, then released in August 2020 between Drôme and Isère, equipped with a GPS collar. Since then, we had no news of the wolf, until the discovery of his torn collar at the end of January, south of Vercors. It was Michel Castro who found it in front of his home. “We saw a small insert on which was marked: ‘If you find this collar, notify the National Hunting and Wildlife Office‘, what I have done”, he says. Upon the arrival of the Office’s agent, “he looks at the necklace on the chair and says to me ‘this is the necklace of the wolf of Valberg'”, remembers Michel.

Former shepherd, rather favorable to the cohabitation with the wolves, Michel Castro wonders if the collar was not deposited in front of his house by provocation. For associations for the protection of wild animals, the animal was poached, precisely because it was wearing a collar. “In France, every time you put a collar on a wolf, you find it dead, poached and killed, in the weeks that follow”, regrets Roger Mathieu, responsible for monitoring wolves in Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes for France Nature Environnement.

“It is not certain that this is the case for the wolf of Valberg, but it is still very likely, believes Roger Mathieu. You should know that the agricultural pressure groups do not want us to talk about wolves, to study them, because the wolf should no longer exist in France according to them. “ The investigation into the disappearance of the Valberg wolf has been entrusted to the French Biodiversity Office.