#AlertPollution Contaminated rivers or soils, abandoned industrial waste… Do you live near a polluted site?

Click here to alert us!

Since the floods in the Alpes-Maritimes, which occurred on Friday 2 October after the passage of storm Alex, Steve Laubaney, navigator, never comes back empty-handed when he leaves for Nice. He’s picking up pieces of wood, probably from houses. The force of the current had swept away pieces of houses, debris and even old trees. The whole thing was carried over for kilometers to the Mediterranean Sea.

Dozens of islands of wood form offshore, a source of potential pollution and dangers to navigation. “When you are at full speed with a boat, you meet a tree trunk, it gives you a hole in the hull, it can get caught in your propellers“, warns Laurent Isnard, maritime prefect of the Mediterranean. To avoid accidents, the French Navy has deployed two of its ships which collect several tonnes of wood every day.

