The prefect of the region and local elected officials negotiated on Sunday to agree on measures likely to stem the surge of the Covid epidemic in the territory. Visiting the Archet hospital in Nice the day before, the Minister of Health, Olivier Véran, had deplored worrying figures. The test positivity rate in the department is over 10%, against 6% nationally. The incidence rate is 587 new cases per 100,000 inhabitants, against 190 in the rest of the country. In Nice, it even exceeds 700. The Minister had indicated that with such rates, “Local containment is a hypothesis on the table”, and called on local elected officials to develop “Additional measures” the curfew at 6 p.m. in force on the rest of French territory.

Derogatory grounds

A curfew extended during the week or a general confinement in the department were mentioned. But it was ultimately the option of a weekend reconfinement that was adopted. Outings will remain authorized on weekends “for people with a certificate and for exceptional reasons”, said the prefect of the Alpes-Maritimes, as if to shop for food, go to a medical appointment or walk his pet, play sports or take a walk for an hour within a radius of 5 km around the home .

The prefect also announced other measures: