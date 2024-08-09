The Alperia Group, through its subsidiary Fintel Luce e Gas, continues its growth path in the retail and smart business sector throughout Italy. The agreement for the sale and purchase of a portfolio of utilities mainly concentrated in the residential and small business market in northern Italy has been signed between the company Eicom and Fintel Gas e Luce.

“With the significant increase in the number of customers and the acquisition of expert staff, Alperia improves its competitiveness and expands its presence on the national territory”, comments Alessandro Randon, director of the Business Unit Sales of Alperia. During the operation for the legal assistance activities Alperia was followed by the Parola studio, while Eicom was assisted by the Pedersoli Gattai studio.

In the context of the operation, Alperia was assisted by KPMG as industrial, tax and financial advisor, while Eicom was assisted by PWC.