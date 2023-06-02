Erik Jutstra, chairman of Alpe d’HuZes, calls the final score of 17,022,738 euros ‘beyond expectations’. Last year, the event raised 16.2 million euros, but that amount also includes the proceeds from the two corona years, when the ascent in France could not take place. In 2019, the last ‘normal’ edition, 11.8 million euros were raised. ,,That is why I am so very happy with this year’s amount”, says Jutstra. All money goes to cancer research.
The starting shot for the ascent of the infamous mountain was given at 4.30 am in the town of Le Bourg d’Oisans. From there, the 5000 participants started the 14-kilometer journey to the finish at almost 1800 meters altitude. The route has 21 hairpin bends and the participants had to bridge almost 1100 altimeters. The mountain symbolizes the difficult route that cancer patients have to travel.
