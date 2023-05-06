SÃO PAULO (Reuters) – Alpargatas shares advanced about 7% this Friday, despite the quarterly result considered weak by analysts, which showed lower sales volume in the first three months of the year, in addition to additional pressures on additional costs and expenses .

The operational performance measured by Ebitda only in the Havaianas brand, responsible for virtually all of the company’s result, fell 62.5%, to 62.3 million reais, with the margin falling from 18.3%, to 7%. In consolidated terms, normalized Ebitda fell 62.4%, to 65.8 million reais.

From January to March, the Havaianas brand sold 48.2 million pairs, down 13.4% compared to the same months in 2022, while net revenue fell 1.5%.

Citi analysts, who considered the data weak, stated that the company’s new management linked, during the conference call about the result, the deterioration of the numbers to a portfolio complexity, which led to short-term inefficiencies that coincided with an increase in the costs of inputs.

This, even according to the new management’s diagnosis of the company’s performance reported in a report by the North American bank’s team, ended up leading to a “vicious circle” for the company of having to raise prices and lose volumes. And now the main objective is to simplify the business.

“Although most of the long-term growth initiatives are consistent with the previous management…we have to keep in mind that this is a completely new management and we cannot rule out that they may revisit some previous growth strategies”, stated Citi analysts .

In a separate report, they also noted that first-quarter results were “clearly weak”.

“But it seems that we are already past its most critical quarter. The initial signs of recovery from the ‘sell-out’ in Brazil suggest that we may be close to a reversal”, they added, highlighting the strong fall of the stock in the year that seems to already price this weakness.

Around 12:30 pm, the shares rose 6.64%, to 8.19 reais, among the biggest highs of the Ibovespa, which advanced about 1%. At the maximum so far, they reached 8.32 reais (+8.33%). In the year, however, they still account for a loss of more than 45%.

Analysts at XP Investimentos also evaluated in a report that Alpargatas reported another quarter of weak results, but better than their estimates, but with a drop in volume and pressured profitability, in addition to a provision due to a dispute involving the payment of Topper in Argentina.

(Reporting by Paula Arend Laier)