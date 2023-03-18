The alpacas have returned to the mountains that separate Colombia and Ecuador thanks to a binational project that seeks to repopulate these border territories with one of the most emblematic camelids of the Andes.

(You may be interested in: Could Vladimir Putin end up in prison after the ICC arrest warrant?)

(Don’t stop reading: Zelensky describes the arrest warrant against Putin as a “historic decision”)

Within the framework of this initiative, a binational convention on alpacas breeding was held this Friday between the two communities involved in the project, which is financed by the Andean Community of Nations (CAN)with a contribution of more than 55,000 dollars of seed capital.

The meeting was held in the community of El Mirador de los Pastos, located on the Ecuadorian side and promoter of this project whose partner is the Colombian indigenous reservation of Panamawhose members performed breeding demonstrations.

“The project was born from a proposal made by a group of young people from the community, based on the needs of the beneficiary communities,” said the veterinarian. Katy Pinduisacawho acts as director of this binational initiative.

(Also read: Store was inspected for poor conditions: even worms came out)

The expert explained that alpaca production did not exist in this area until the first specimens were brought in January, from the Ecuadorian provinces of Chimborazo and Cotopaxilocated in the Andean center of Ecuador.

First goal: 60 alpacas



The objective is that each one of the communities, both of the indigenous people of the pastures, I got to have 30 copiesa number that they hope to reach shortly, so that later these camelids can expand their presence on the border to other communes.

Currently in El Mirador de los Pastos there are twenty-four alpacas that graze on its land, while there are currently another 25 in Panama.

“We have been paving the way. We are implementing this breeding and we want to involve the ministries for the technical support that the project needs,” said Pinduisaca.

With the raising of alpacas, which involves 42 people between the two communities, its inhabitants also see an economic future encouraged by the production of wool, alpaca fiber and organic fertilizers to, somehow, change the matrix of cattle.

“We want to exchange for alpacas what today we see populated by cows, which unfortunately affect the soil,” said the veterinarian who directs the project.

Tourism, wool and handicrafts



They also have on the horizon the ambition of promoting a community tourism initiative around alpacas, while the women of the Colombian indigenous reservation wants to use the wool, highly valued abroad, to dedicate themselves to ancestral fabrics such as making ponchos and handicrafts.

This was commented by Nancy Estacio, one of the inhabitants of the reservation of Panama who participates in the project, very focused on recovering the uses and customs such as shearing and weaving and transmitting them to her children and other descendants.

“We hope that it will repopulate again, that there will be more alpacas throughout our territory and that the wool will be used. Bags, scarves, hats and countless things that can be made with wool,” said the farmer.

Despite the fact that it is his first experience with alpacas, Estacio pointed out that they are doing very well. “We are getting to know the animals, which are very docile and very beautiful because they do not need as much care as cows. They are wild but at the same time very docile,” he assessed.

Fertilizer can also be obtained from alpacas, and thus generate biogas, recalled the coordinator of the El Mirador de los Pastos community, César Eduardo Iglesias.

“The idea is to repopulate the entire border area,” he added.

The vice president of the Andean ParliamentEcuadorian Nancy Estacio, who pointed out the importance of this project for strengthening the community and sustainability.

EFE