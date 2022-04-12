Tucano assesses that his party was inert in the face of a “real threat” to democracy, represented by the Bolsonaro government.

the former senator Aloysio Nunes assessed that the party to which he has been affiliated for more than two decades, the PSDB, “may be living in terminal phase”. According to the politician, the acronym was not able to position itself against or in favor of the current government, assuming “a foggy position” before the “real threat” that the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) represents democracy.

“It is a disaster that has been prepared over the last few years, when the PSDB ceased to have a minimally shared political line among its members, and one that was focused on major national issues.”, said the toucan in an interview with CNN on Monday (11.Apr.2022).

According to the former Minister of Foreign Affairs of the government Michel Temer (MDB), most of the toucan congressmen”ended up getting close to the government to participate in a part of these rapporteur amendments, a little appointment here, a little appointment there. And the PSDB remained inert in the face of very serious facts that occurred in Brazilian politics and in the administration of the Bolsonaro government.”.

Despite the criticism, the former senator said he does not intend to leave the party.

3rd way

Regarding the presidential elections, Nunes said that the former governor of São Paulo João Doriawhich won the PSDB caucuses, “is seen as a person who is no longer able to be a candidate”. According to him, “they say Simone Tebet [MDB-MS] and Eduardo Leite [PSDB-RS] have more conditions”, but have similar performances to Doria in the polls.

the last survey PowerDate, held from March 27 to 29, 2022, shows that Doria has 3% of voting intentions. Leite and Tebet recorded only 1% each. Read the performance of the other candidates here.

To counter the polarization between the former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) and President Bolsonaro, Nunes stated that the 3rd way was created, in large part, by the media, and “that does not correspond to a real political option”.

The former minister said that the 3rd way is “based on an illusion and 2 misconceptions”. The illusion, according to the politician, is that 1 of the candidates would be willing to withdraw to support the other. As for the mistakes, he mentions that voters do not vote against candidates in the 1st round, but in favor of a proposal, which, until then, was not built by the 3rd way.

The other mistake is that alternative politicians to Lula and Bolsonaro say they are against 2 extremes. In Nunes’ opinion, there is only one extreme: the Bolsonarist right.

“Brazilian democracy is going through bad times with the presence of Bolsonaro. And even worse moments, I think, if Bolsonaro is reelected. It is a real threat to democracy”, opined Nunes.