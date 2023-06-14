Scalp pathologies also put women in crisis, especially in menopause. Androgenetic alopecia, ie the progressive loss of hair, generally associated in the collective imagination to the male sex, is now very common among the female sex as well. The Italians who suffer from it – with very heavy psychological repercussions – are almost 4 million, about 13% of the female population.

And the therapeutic innovations, including biological drugs, in the treatment of various forms of alopecia – one of the most common autoimmune diseases affecting 2% of the general population (1 patient out of 85), especially young people under 30 – are among the main issues at the center of the 97th congress of the Italian Society of Dermatology and Sexually Transmitted Diseases (Sidemast), underway in Naples. An opportunity to reiterate the key role of the dermatologist in the management of nail and hair pathologies. “It is a sector that has always existed in medicine – explains Giuseppe Argenziano, president of Sidemast – which however today needs to be consolidated and associated with the figure of the dermatology specialist, above all in honor of the many therapeutic innovations”.

Under the spotlights of the Neapolitan event, the new non-invasive diagnostic techniques for the study of scalp pathologies and innovative regenerative medicine therapies for androgenetic alopecia and for seasonal hair loss or hair loss linked to triggering factors (childbirth, diets, interventions surgeries and infections such as Covid).

Thanks to video dermatoscopy and confocal microscopy – reads a note – today it is possible to offer a specific diagnosis to patients to guarantee them personalized therapies. But the congress also dedicates focus to the dermatological toxicities linked to oncotherapies, to deepen and update the treatments against alopecia in oncological patients. Finally, great attention is dedicated to regenerative medicine for the treatment of baldness and telogen effluvium of various kinds and post-Covid, techniques that represent the last frontier of dermatology: depending on the procedure, they stimulate the follicle, favoring an increase in density and in the number of hairs and significantly reducing their fall.

Alopecia areata affects about 2% of the population, 147 million people worldwide. Still considered a taboo, it creates serious inconvenience to those affected by it. It can come in various forms and levels of severity, from one patch to several completely bald patches to complete hair loss and body hair loss. “It is an autoimmune disease that potentially affects all the hair follicles present on the skin integument – says Bianca Maria Piraccini, full professor and director of the Alma Mater Studiorum Complex Dermatology Unit of the University of Bologna and scientific director of the Sidemast course “Innovative therapies in trichology ” – thus resulting in total and universal alopecia, which consists in the loss of all hair and body hair, with serious psychological discomfort. Therefore, both immune alterations and, in 75% of patients, serious psychological disorders are associated with this pathology”.

The appearance of androgenetic alopecia is due to a hypersensitivity of the hair follicles to androgen hormones or to hormonal balance disturbances, in particular to variations in the level of estrogens and androgens. This is why it manifests itself above all in menopause – when the level of estrogen is lowered – but it can also make its debut in other age groups. “Androgenetic alopecia can frighten, especially a woman – concludes Mariateresa Cantelli, member of Sidemast and researcher at the Federico II University of Naples where she is responsible for the Trichology clinic – and can also have a very important psychological impact. In women it can be treated and contrasted with ad hoc therapy. There are also several innovative techniques that can stimulate the hair in conjunction with systemic therapies and support the activation of the pilosebaceous follicle and hair regrowth”.