A pharmacological treatment identified to effectively treat the disease of thealopecia areata in adults it was equally successful in treating adolescent patients, according to a clinical study conducted by Yale.

The results of research were published in the scientific journal The Lancet.

Alopecia areata in young people: new hopes are coming

Alopecia areata is an autoimmune disease characterized by sudden, often disfiguring, hair loss. It is the second most common cause of hair loss, affecting approximately 7 million people in the United States.

The new oral drug being studied in the clinical trial, a Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitor known as ritlecitinib, was developed by Pfizer. Other JAK inhibitors, a class of drugs originally used to treat rheumatoid arthritis and certain blood disorders, have been approved to treat a number of intractable skin conditions, including alopecia areata, after more than a decade of research conducted by Yale dermatologist Dr. Brett King.

Last year, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the JAK inhibitor baricitinib for the treatment of severe alopecia areata, but only in adults. King, who was the principal investigator in that effort, also led the ongoing ritlecitinib study.

“This new work is a huge advance for the treatment of alopecia areata because the clinical trial involved adolescents as well as adults,” said King, an associate professor of dermatology at the Yale School of Medicine and lead author of the new study. “Because alopecia areata frequently affects children and adolescents, it is innovative to promote a drug that demonstrates safety and efficacy in the treatment of younger patients.”

The Phase 3 study followed 718 patients, including more than 100 adolescent patients, at 118 hospitals and clinics in 18 countries. All participants, regardless of their age, had at least 50% hair loss due to alopecia areata.

After 24 weeks of using ritlecitinib, many patients experienced complete or nearly complete regrowth of scalp hair, according to the study. With continued use of ritlecitinib for an additional 24 weeks, more patients achieved hair regrowth. The drug was well tolerated in patients throughout the study.

Significantly, King said, the results were consistent across all age groups, including younger patients.

“Alopecia areata often causes tremendous suffering, for both adults and children,” King said. “Being a kid is hard enough as it is, so we can imagine what it’s like to be a kid with bald patches of scalp, maybe without an eyebrow, maybe without hair. It can be punishing.”

King noted that a girl with severe alopecia areata recently took her own life after being bullied at school. “We don’t want her to ever happen again,” she said. “We have to do everything we can to make sure it doesn’t, and part of that is promoting drugs to reverse the disease. This ritlecitinib study is a big step in that direction.” A long-term study of ritlecitinib for the treatment of alopecia areata is ongoing.

Alopecia areata is a disease that occurs when the immune system attacks the hair follicles and causes hair loss. Hair follicles are the skin structures that form hair. While hair can be lost from any part of the body, alopecia areata usually affects the head and face.

The hair usually falls out in small round patches the size of a quarter, but in some cases the hair loss is more extensive. Most people with the disease are healthy and have no other symptoms.

The course of alopecia areata varies from person to person. Some have lifelong bouts of hair loss, while others have only one episode. Recovery is also unpredictable, with hair growing back completely in some people but not in others.

There is no cure for alopecia areata, but there are treatments that help hair grow back faster. There are also resources to help people cope with hair loss.

Anyone can get alopecia areata. Men and women can suffer from it equally and it affects all ethnic groups. Onset can be at any age, but most people get it in their teens, twenties, or thirties. When it occurs in children under the age of 10, it tends to be more extensive and progressive.

If there is a close relative with the disease in the family, the risk of contracting it may be increased, but for many people there is no family history. Scientists have linked a number of genes to the disease, which suggests that genetics play a role in alopecia areata. Many of the genes they found are important for the functioning of the immune system.

People with certain autoimmune diseases, such as psoriasis, thyroid disease or vitiligo, are more likely to get alopecia areata, as are those with allergic conditions such as hay fever.

It’s possible that emotional stress or an illness could lead to alopecia areata in people at risk, but in most cases, there’s no obvious trigger.

There are three main types of alopecia areata:

Patchy alopecia areata. In this type, which is the most common, hair loss occurs in one or more coin-sized patches on the scalp or elsewhere on the body.

Total alopecia. People with this type lose all or most of the hair on their scalp.

Alopecia universalis. In this type, which is rare, there is complete or almost complete loss of hair on the scalp, face and the rest of the body.

Alopecia areata mainly affects the hair, but in some cases there are also changes in the nails. People with the disease are usually healthy and have no other symptoms.

Alopecia areata typically begins with the sudden loss of round or oval patches of hair on the scalp, but any part of the body can be affected, such as the beard area in men, or the eyebrows or eyelashes. Around the edges of the patch, there are often short broken hairs or “exclamation mark” hairs that are narrower at the base than the tip.

There is usually no sign of a rash, redness, or scarring on the bare patches. Some people report feeling tingling, burning or itching in patches of skin just before the hair falls out.

When developing a bare patch, it’s hard to predict what will happen next. Possibilities include:

Hair grows back in a few months. It may appear white or gray at first, but it can regain its natural color over time.

Development of additional bare patches. Sometimes hair grows back in the first patch while new bare patches are forming.

Small spots merge to form larger ones. In rare cases, hair is eventually lost from the entire scalp, called alopecia totalis.

There is a progression to complete loss of body hair, a type of disease called alopecia universalis. This is rare.

In most cases, hair grows back, but subsequent episodes of hair loss can occur.

Hair tends to regrow on its own more completely in people with:

Less extensive hair loss.

Late age of onset.

No nail changes.

No family history of the disease.

Nail changes such as ridges and dimples occur in some people, especially those who have more extensive hair loss.

In alopecia areata, the immune system mistakenly attacks the hair follicles, causing inflammation. Researchers don’t fully understand the causes of immune attack on hair follicles, but believe that both genetic and environmental (non-genetic) factors play a role.

“Alopecia areata is an autoimmune disease that causes acute hair loss of varying severity, ranging from a few round bald patches to complete loss of all hair and body hair. It can affect patients of any race, ethnicity and age and has a strong psychosocial impact on patients,” declared Bianca Maria Piraccini, director of the UOC of Dermatology and Venereology of the University of Bologna.

“Before today, a therapy for severe alopecia areata in adults has never been authorized by EMA, and I am very excited about the potential of this oral drug, given the statistically and clinically significant results reported in phase 3 clinical trials. ”

“This pathology has a significant impact emotional, psychic and social impact on people – says Claudia Cassia, President of the non-profit association Alopecia & Friends -; many patients experience anxiety and depression due to the loss of hair, eyebrows, eyelashes and body hair, from which derives a strong conditioning in their private, social and professional life, due to the lack of understanding of the very widespread pathology at all ages, unfortunately also in the school one.

We hope that this approval is the first step towards the recognition of Alopecia Areata as a chronic disease and, therefore, towards a new management of patients”.