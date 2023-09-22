“Being able to respond to these patients today with an effective therapy and with a complete contribution from the national healthcare system is a huge victory for us and for our patients”. Thus Professor Bianca Maria Pieraccini, director of the Dermatology Complex Operational Unit of the University of Bologna, on the occasion of the press conference organized by Lilly in Milan and entitled “Atopic dermatitis and alopecia areata, two pathologies, one drug. Green light for reimbursement”, during which the importance of finally having an innovative, effective, safe and reimbursable drug like Baricitinib available was underlined.