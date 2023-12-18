Special season

There Fernando Alonso's first season in Aston Martin it was a real triumph. In February, no one imagined that the Asturian would be able to finish the championship in fourth position, at the end of a journey that led him to collect well eight podiums, the best of all the drivers who didn't have a Red Bull in their hands. In the first half of the year the Spanish veteran benefited from a very competitive car, but the performances of the #14 remained very high even after the mid-season break, when the AMR23 began to struggle quite a bit in terms of performance.

How much of a difference the two-time world champion made is shown by the ranking itself: while Alonso came fourth among the Drivers – preceded only by the two Red Bull standard-bearers and Lewis Hamilton – the team finished 'only' fifth in the Constructors' championship, suffering the inexorable comeback of McLaren in the final part of the year. In a long and interesting interview released on the team's official website, Alonso directly explained how important the year just ended was for him and how he is actually experiencing a second youth on a sporting level.

Making the impossible possible, like in 2012

The 2012 season spent with Ferrari is considered by many to be Alonso's best season as a driver, even if that championship did not end with a title win. However, the champion from Oviedo also put his debut year at the wheel of Aston Martin on the same level as that splendid ride. “There are moments in your career when you come into contact with the machine in a different way. It's hard to explain, but you are in tune with the machine – underlined Alonso – and you do things that didn't seem possible: overtaking or even simply the way in which to take a curve”.

In this sense, according to the two-time world champion, the 2023 and 2012 seasons had some overlapping moments: “As the year progresses you regularly find yourself doing impossible things with the car. In every test, in every qualifying session and in every race. Some of this year's performances, like those of 2012, are in that sort of mystical region, where you can do things that you think are against the laws of physics. This is what makes years like 2023 even more important and special in my life“, he concluded.