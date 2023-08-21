Alonso and those two missed titles in Ferrari

To Fernando Alonso I don’t like the word “regret”. The Spaniard has always given his soul to the teams that have accompanied him in his 20 seasons in Formula 1, and he has nothing to reproach himself for what he showed on the track. Regret – rather – could exist for some unhappy professional choices, above all in the second part of his career: choices which, however, were also made for the sake of the challenge and because objectively there was no more room in the top team (in 2014 the Mercedes seat was already occupied by Lewis Hamilton and after what happened in 2007 it was impossible to propose the couple again).

On other occasions the title got out of hand at the last Grand Prix: this is the case in 2010 and 2012, disappointments that still burn both Alonso and the fans of the Ferrari. But more than the course of the seasons, the two-time world champion would change the approach with which he lived his best moments in Formula 1.

Alonso’s words

“If I went back in time, I would change something. Winning a championship with Ferrari would probably be the first thing I would do if I could go back in time. In 2010 and 2012 we were just a few laps away from winning the championship and that probably could have changed some things a bit. I was certainly sad to miss these opportunities. But that’s hard to change, it depends on many other people and also on other teams, on the performance of the cars, it’s hard to regret something because it’s out of your control“, these are the words of the two-time world champion to the podcast High Performance.

“I know I’m at the end and that in a few years I won’t be driving. When I look back on my career, I will see many beautiful things, good friendships and amazing experiences. Maybe I wouldn’t change anything in terms of team, choices or anything else, I would just change the way I lived certain moments. If I went back, I would try to enjoy all those beautiful moments a little more and try to have more memories to carry with me. I won the championship in Brazil in 2005 and 2006 and I hardly remember anything about those afternoons and nights, and it’s sad“, he added. “With age, and now at this point in my career, I now look my happiest on the podium this year. Yet I didn’t win, I was third and second twice. But it’s because I’m able to enjoy these kinds of moments more: I think that at 20 you see life in a certain way and at 40 in a completely different way“.