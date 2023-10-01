Back to the past

Returning to the past to improve the future. A proposal that starts from these bases, destined to spark discussion because it was born from real problems that no one can ignore, could only come from the veteran of the grid: Fernando Alonso. The two-time world champion, who this year experienced a second youth at the wheel of Aston Martin for at least half the season, put the current qualifying format under scrutiny. Introduced for the first time in 2006, the year of the second title won in his career by the Iberian, the current format which divides the qualification into three phases is considered a success by the majority of fans and professionals. All the various attempts made in recent years to modify it have turned out to be sensational failures.

Impediment issue

Nevertheless according to Alonso for Formula 1 in 2023 this system is no longer current. The reason? L’excessive traffic on the track, between cars that are proceeding slowly and others that are instead on their timed lap. This has led to an increase in investigations for impeding and also to controversies. In fact, very often the evaluation of similar episodes varies from race to race, with drivers and teams now forced to invent particular strategies to have a clear track or – on the contrary – to find the right wake on the tracks where this is useful. These problems, according to Alonso, should push the Circus to change its regulations: “I think whatever they do, we will always find a way around this rule.”commented Alonso in reference to the issue of impediments.

“Obsolete” format

Speaking to the British site Autosport.com the former Renault, McLaren and Ferrari star also provided what for him would be the ideal solution: the return to qualifying with a single lap. A system that was introduced in 2003, at the same time as a change in the allocation of world championship points, all aimed at trying to stem the dominance of Michael Schumacher of Ferrari. However, this solution was short-lived, remaining in use only until 2005. “Marshals have a very difficult job in terms of managing traffic on road circuits. As I have said many times, there is only one way to find a solution and it is one qualification in a single round. All the other solutions we can try will never work, because we will always find a way around them”said Alonso.

“I think the current format of qualifications is outdated – he concluded – it’s been the same formula for 20 or 25 years now, but the cars are no longer the same as they were then. We have hybrid engines, we have to charge the batteries, discharge them, cool the tires. So the only way forward is to go back to the single loop“.