The home climate seemed to provide additional motivation for theAlpine and for Esteban Ocon, both eager to leave their mark on qualifications of the French Grand Prix in front of his audience. Instead, while for a transalpine driver the Paul Ricard circuit did not give particular positive emotions – so much so that it did not go beyond the 12th place – the team made up for it with the performance of Fernando Alonso, author of an excellent 7th time.

However, while the Spanish bi-world champion will start from this position on the starting grid, for Or with there will be the ‘consolation’ of the official promotion to the top 10, made possible by the penalties inflicted on Magnussen and Sainz, in turn forced to start from the back of the grid. A fact that can certainly help the Frenchman in his comeback attempt for tomorrow’s race, but that does not completely erase the disappointment for the result obtained: “Today was not a great day for us – commented – and we couldn’t find the right spot with the car. There are a few areas we need to focus on ahead of tomorrow’s race, so we will look into them closely tonight. Due to a couple of penalties, we start in 10th position, and I will fight hard to advance in the points. The home crowd will be an extra motivation! It’s always special to race at home and I’ll give it my all, as always ”.

Different speech, therefore, for Fernando Alonso; initially unsatisfied with the performance of the A522 in the first part of the weekend, the Asturian regained confidence in the potential of the car, while underlining the most important challenges that will arise tomorrow in view of the race: “It has been a busy weekend so far – commented – but seventh place is a good starting position. In practice, we weren’t entirely happy with the car’s balance, so we worked hard all weekend to improve it. Yesterday the long runs looked pretty promising, so let’s see if we can make some money tomorrow. There tire management will be an important factor because they overheat and wear out, so it will be one real challenge with the heat. Even the loss of time in the pits is one of the highest in the championship, therefore one one stop strategy would be ideal tomorrow, but if it is possible we will have to wait and see. The atmosphere was fantastic and we felt the affection of the home fans ”.