Disastrous Sunday for Alonso

Absolutely forgettable weekend forAston Martin in Singaporeboth as regards the team and its drivers: while during Q1 we witnessed the bad accident of Lance Stroll, who fortunately came out of his AMR23 without any injury, the race turned out to be a nightmare for Fernando Alonso. Starting from seventh on the grid, the Spaniard had to deal with one 5 second penaltyi for having made a mistake at the entrance to the lane leading to the pit lane, going beyond the line that delimits the latter and returning from the track. A penalty served during the pit stop, with annex error on the part of the mechanics when replacing tyres.

Off the podium in the drivers’ standings

They added to all this problems managing the rearwith the two-time world champion defining the car “undriveable” via radio, without forgetting a spin without consequences. The result was the 15th place at the finish line, synonymous with his worst placing of the season as well as the first out of the top-10. In addition, with the podium achieved by Lewis Hamilton, the Spaniard also has lost third position in the general classificationwhich now sees him in fourth place, 10 points behind his former McLaren teammate.

Everything to forget

Yet, even before the race, Alonso had identified the Marina Bay circuit as the great opportunity to achieve his first victory after ten years of waiting. A hope shattered: “It was an extremely difficult evening – he has declared – everything that could go wrong went wrong for us. It’s better that it all happened in one fell swoop, and let’s not forget that this is our first scoreless game of the entire season. We came here with high hopes, but Singapore is a unique event, and perhaps we went a little too fast. We have to analyze the data because the car was very difficult to drive: the car had very little rear end, so we wore out the tires very quickly after the pit stops. It was a difficult race and we need to focus on the details. Obviously we don’t have the answers yet, but we have to improve for Japan. We didn’t have the pace we were hoping for, with still many errors in the pits, slow pit stops and traffic. It all happened in one race, that’s the positive aspect. We hope we can get rid of all these negative things, learn from them and improve in Japan.”

No influence from TD018

Even before this weekend, the FIA ​​had also introduced a technical directive known as TD018which prevents teams from taking advantage of the flexible parts of the car. An intervention that raised doubts about the performance of Aston Martin, which would have paid a high price for the changes to its package to fall within the tolerance threshold allowed for the bending of some parts of the single-seater. A hypothesis completely denied by Alonso: “For us it wasn’t a change – reassured the Spaniard – we didn’t have to adapt anything, so we are satisfied. The fact that Red Bull didn’t look strong here also comforts us a bit, so these things happen. I think from track to track it’s very different, so let’s see in Japan. I expect Red Bull to dominate, to be honest. Singapore, therefore, it is an isolated case“.