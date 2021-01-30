Fernando Alonso he does not return to Formula 1 to entertain himself. It is obvious. A pilot of his talent, double world champion and who keeps his ambition of victory intact can only aspire to the maximum when faced with the challenge of return to the grand prix two years later leaving McLaren in 2018.

The Asturian is fully aware that will need time and patience to try to achieve your goals. The first year with Alpine Renault must be transitional, both for him and his team and for all the teams on the grid, waiting for the regulatory revolution scheduled for 2022.

Own Luca de Meo, Chairman of the Renault Group, refers to the podiums as a good result for the season that will begin on March 28 in Bahrain. However, in the medium term He will have to aim higher and Alonso also has among his dreams join the illustrious club of trich world champions, with his idol Senna, Piquet, Lauda, ​​Stewart and Brabham.

Without precedents

Getting it is presented as a daunting task, as well as a historical challenge. Of the 33 drivers who can boast of being F1 champions, only 16 of them have achieved it on more than one occasion. And of all, none recovered the crown with such a wide time difference as the Oviedo pretends to do it. Have already passed 15 years since Alonso conquered his second and last wound, consecutive to the previous one in 2005.

Therefore, in the crazy hypothesis that already in 2021 it reached that goal, It would be three decades after that 2006. Never seen in the queen category. F1’s greatest champions generally prop up their legend in unbeaten streaks, as the five consecutive titles of Schumacher with Ferrari, the six of Hamilton in seven seasons with Mercedes or all four of Vettel with Red Bull.

There are cases of pilots who They returned to the throne after a long period of time, for example Hamilton himself who after his first title in 2008 he had to wait until 2014 to start a triumphal stage that lasts today. They were six years like those that waited in his time Brabham or Hill.

He longest interval corresponds to Niki Lauda, champion for the second time in 1997 and for the third time in 1984, seven years later. Long time, no doubt, but in any case half of the one that separates Alonso from his triplet today. Will the statistics break?