The world championship 2021 will go down in history for the first world title won by Max Verstappen, but also for other great moments experienced during the year always with regard to the drivers scene: among these, the debut of Mick Schumacher, the retirement from competitions of Kimi Raikkonen and the return to the top racing series of Fernando Alonso. After leaving the Circus at the end of the 2018 season, the Spaniard returned to the track at the age of 40 at the wheel of theAlpine, celebrating his return with the podium conquered in Qatar, the first after seven years of fasting from the top 3.

A result – third place – which gave further motivation to the two-time world champion, ready to face next season with a renewed spirit and with further personal goals planned. All these, along with many other aspects, were reiterated by Alonso himself in an interview with his compatriots of AS.com: “Can’t wait to disconnect – explained the sample 2005 and 2006 – but I still have some things to do planned: among them, the kart race this weekend, then I will go to the headquarters to participate in some sessions on the simulator, and then spend Christmas in Spain. Once finished I will have to undergo a surgical operation, so I believe that the second half of January I will experience it as a real break. I can’t wait, but I still miss a little bit ”.

In addition, Alonso talked about the difficulties encountered on his return to the track. The same, albeit with different results, from those faced by Michael Schumacher in 2010 when he decided to return to the Circus: “F1 is a brutal sport in this sense – he analyzed – you are out for a year and you have to get carried away with the procedures, the car and so on. Even though I stayed close to McLaren this comeback required a lot more dedication than I had before. They gave me a computer where I had all the lap times of last year’s riders available, I spent a lot of time on it. When you get back on track, nothing should be left to chance. There is no going back for a walk “. In conclusion, Alonso indicated his goals for next season, not hiding the will to return to success: “What I want is to win again, is the thing that motivates me the most – He admitted – the other numbers will arrive. The 100 podiums are good (currently it is at 98, ed), but I’m not obsessed with it either. I will inevitably be the driver with the most races. But winning, whether it’s a race or trying to fight for a championship, is really the only thing that would motivate me. I will stay for a few more years. I don’t know if it’s another three or four years, but I hope to have the chance ”.