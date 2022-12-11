At 41 years of age, the long career in Formula 1 of Fernando Alonso he is experiencing another interesting chapter: after two seasons spent with Alpine, the Spaniard is ready to embark on a new experience in Aston Martin, with which he will face the 2023 championship, his twentieth in the top flight. In all these years, the Asturian has risen to the top of the world in 2005 and 2006, in both cases with Renault, but there are many regrets about not being able to enrich his palmarès. One of these dates back to 2007the season in which he left the French home to land in McLarenbecoming a teammate of the then rookie Lewis Hamilton.

What initially seemed like a strong friendship and collaboration between the two pilots soon turned into one internal war which, in addition to ruining the serenity created in the garage, also had direct consequences on the world title. That year, in fact, it was Ferrari’s Kimi Raikkonen to take full advantage of the struggles between Hamilton and Alonso to win the world title, the one that is still known today as the last obtained by the Maranello team in the drivers’ championship.

On the eve of that same 2007, the Finn’s departure from McLaren to Ferrari made possible the approach of Mark Slade to the English team, with the British coach thus having the opportunity to become the new one track engineer of Spanish: “Working with Fernando has been fantastic – he told the site almost sixteen years later motorlat. com – is the ‘Terminator’ of Formula 1. He never gives up and is very fast. You knew you were working with someone who was desperate to win every race he entered, so that was great.”. No problem with Spanish, therefore, but ‘only’ many regrets for how that championship ended, characterized by ‘iconic’ episodes such as those that occurred in Hungarywhen, during the qualifications, Alonso voluntarily blocked Hamilton in the pits in order not to allow him to make the last time trial attempt valid for the pole.

A move that was a sort of revenge against the British driver, who didn’t respect the team agreement scheduled for the start of Q3. That, together with other serious clashes with team principal Ron Dennis, inevitably led Alonso to leave Woking for 2008, much to Slade’s regret. According to the latter, in fact, better management of the situation by the top management of McLaren would have allowed the two-time world champion to be able to win the title in that controversial 2007, the same year in which the Spy Story scandal also took place: “The problems were more within the team – recalled Slade – the atmosphere was rather tense. I think a few things happened that magnified the problems that were already there. I would say that the situation could have been handled better from the point of view of team management and objectives. Things didn’t work out the way they should have. We really threw the championship away in 2007. I believe that if Fernando had been adequately supported, we probably would have won in 2007 and 2008. Who knows what would have happened next, but that’s how it went. I’ve never had any problems with Fernando. I really enjoyed working with him.”