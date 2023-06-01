Throw out all the bonds as Alonso’s Enzo goes up for sale!

We’re running out of superlatives today. After the toughest Kia of all time, we move on to the most expensive Ferrari Enzo of all time. Now everything is relative in this world, of course. The cheapest Enzo is still very expensive. So you can check which is the most expensive.

Our estimate is that this one will be. This is the old car of Fernando Alonso. For the past 12 years, it has been in the hands of the two-time world champion.

Mileage of Alonso’s Enzo

Is that a reason why Alonso’s Enzo is going to be the most expensive ever? Well, of course it helps. Thanks to Alonso, Red Bull seemed a little less supreme than they actually were.

But that’s not exactly the main reason. Firstly, not much has been driven: about 4,800 km. Now there are certainly supercars to be found with even fewer kilometers, but for a car of this age it is not much.

It’s number 1!

But there is another reason and it has to do with age. This is the oldest Ferrari Enzo on this entire planet, because this is the very first one they delivered. This makes this one of the most collectable cars out there. Especially for the people who play supercar quartet, the F40, F50, Enzo and LaFerrari are the ultimate cars.

It is expected that the price of this very special Ferrari will border on the stratospheric. The consensus is that the car will fetch around 5,300,000. That’s even more than this silver with peanut butter interior, which was supposed to raise 4,000,000. Alonso’s Enzo will be auctioned on June 8, so quickly sell those shares so you can bid!

