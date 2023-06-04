Fernando Alonso admitted feeling somewhat disappointed after the Spanish GP. Seeing himself seventh in the race is not what he expected, much less in Spain. Especially worrisome for him was not only finishing seventh but also the fact that he was not even eligible to come close to the podium.

“A complicated race because we had no rhythm at any time,” Alonso admitted to the DAZN microphones. “That was the big problem, not so much the wheels or the strategies. Neither with the hard nor with the soft ones we were going well, Russell overtook us at the beginning and changed our plans. We changed our strategy and in the end the team was sixth and seventh, but you have to understand why we did not reach the Mercedes, “admitted the Asturian.

Alonso will have to study what happened, because the rhythm that both Hamilton and Russell showed knocked him out. “I was hoping that a top 5 was possible, and you have to look to see what happens with the Mercedes. We lost points with them, but with Ferrari we won them”, he pointed out.

Regarding his battles and the pace shown in the race, Alonso stressed that although he could have gained a position, he did not want to force his teammate. “We had younger tires at the end that we overtook on, and then with Stroll I had a tenth as well. But I already broke a flat bottom for forcing this Saturday I didn’t want Lance to do it. We didn’t care if we were ahead of each other”, he assured, already thinking about the next race in Montreal.

Sainz: “I did the first laps stepping on eggs”



Carlos Sainz was resigned after finishing fifth in the Spanish GP. The Spaniard did not hide his dissatisfaction, because “more than fifth was complicated.” «And that I have given everything. I tried to do everything to hold on to the podium, but Mercedes and Red Bull were in another league. The fifth does not taste like much, especially since I have not been able to defend. It is what has left me the most frustrated, but when I get home I know that I couldn’t do much more », he pointed out on the DAZN microphones.

For Sainz the worst thing was feeling like this on the home circuit. «I am frustrated, not depressed, because at home you want to show off, defend … If you have a defensive career, at least defend yourself well. I have not been able to do it, and not having given people that show would have made me excited. I was only able to attack at the start and Max defended very well, but the podium could not have been », he highlighted.

Sample of his desperation is how he defined his performance at the beginning of the race. «The first five laps of the race I have done stepping on eggs. I took care of the tires to go behind Max, and when I saw that Hamilton passed Stroll I tried to push and it was worse. That was the first indication that it was going to be a difficult race. I couldn’t treat the tire better and even so we have degraded a lot and it has caused me to set off alarms, and 66 laps were going to be long for me. We also stopped early, and the race has been long for me », he summarized at the end.

With these “serious inconsistency” problems that they have, Sainz admits that they have to step up. «Barcelona is always going to be a difficult circuit for us. I already warned that this Sunday was not going to be easy, and when I saw the rhythms of the Mercedes… », he lamented.