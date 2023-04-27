The positive start of Alonso

Three podiums conquered in the first three races of this season: it is with this enviable score that Fernando Alonso shows up for the appointment with the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, the same that will be remembered for the introduction of a new format. In fact, a qualifying session will be added on the Baku circuit (which will replace FP2) reserved for establishing the starting grid for the sprint race. A novelty which, added to the difficulty of the city track, puts all the drivers on guard, starting with Alonso himself.

The priority

The Spaniard from Aston Martin, always intent on achieving his 33rd career victory, is however looking at the fourth round of the world championship with particular attention, so much so that he gives priority to other aspects: “Maybe an opportunity will come – has explained – but once you have a competitive car, you also have the risk of making a mistake. If something goes wrong in Q1, your weekend could go to hell. So I don’t see the possibility of taking advantage of it, unless Red Bull makes some mistakes. It’s a weekend to avoid mistakes, not a weekend to do something special“.

The curious opinion on the format

Again with regard to this appointment, Alonso had the opportunity to express his opinion on the new format, as well as indicating the major technical innovation that Aston Martin will bring to Baku, on which the two-time world champion places his trust: “It is a challenge – He admitted – it’s a complicated format especially if you go directly to qualifying on Saturday, but it’s the same for everyone. If I were at home, I would like this format more. When I wasn’t in F1, I didn’t watch the practice sessions, just qualifying and the race. I think it’s interesting, and we’ll take more risks. We don’t have much news here, apart from the new low downforce rear wing. We have to look for a good balance, but above all have speed on the straights. I hope this wing helps us, and it’s finally here. In the slow corners we go well, and here there are slow corners ”.

future intentions

In conclusion, Alonso returned to talk about his future and his stay in F1, also admitting what were the positive aspects of his two years away from the Circus, in 2019 and 2020: “I like it when I do things and when I win at something – he concluded – when I’m with go-karts, I know there’s someone out there and I’m going to beat them. I like to be competitive. If I were a good golfer, I’d play golf in my spare time, but if I lost, I’d never play golf again, I’d go karting. So, as long as I feel competitive and motivated, I will continue to compete. Maybe one day I’ll feel like I’m not fast and I’ll see telemetry telling me I can’t take that corner at that speed, or brake that late, or that I can’t be in the simulator. Maybe I’ll stop that day. When I’m fast and having fun, I’ll keep running. The two years out of F1 were important: even though I was fast in 2018, and I still liked racing, I was tired of marketing events, PR engagements, and travel. In those two years I recharged my batteries from all the negative things about Formula 1, and I enjoyed the track. Today I have a new approach to negative things”.