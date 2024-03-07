The Aston Martin factory team driver, Spaniard Fernando Alonso, showed the best result in the second practice session of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix on March 7.

Alonso's best time was 1 minute 28.827 seconds, while Mercedes-Benz's George Russell's best was 0.230 seconds slower. Red Bull driver Max Verstappen finished in third place: the driver from the Netherlands was 0.331 seconds behind, reports “Sport Express”.

On the same day, Verstappen took first place in the first race: the three-time world champion drove the fastest lap in 1 minute 29.659 seconds. Spaniard Alonso finished second: the gap was 0.186 seconds.

The third practice together with the qualifying race will take place on March 8 (16.30 and 20.00 Moscow time), and the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix race will take place on March 9 at 20.00 Moscow time.

On March 1, Red Bull driver Max Verstappen won qualifying for the opening stage of the Bahrain Grand Prix. The driver finished with a time of 1 minute 29.179 seconds. Thus, he surpassed his last year's result of the winning qualifying session (1:29.708).

Verstappen on November 26, 2023 won the final stage of the 2023 Formula 1 championship – the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. For him, this victory was his 19th of the season. He updated his own record for the number of stages won in one year.