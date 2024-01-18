Engines in the blood

The last Formula 1 season showed everyone – if there was still any need – just how much Fernando Alonso, if equipped with a competitive car, can still be at the level of the best drivers in the world even at over 42 years of age. The Spanish veteran finished fourth in the 2023 World Championship, picking up eight podiums in his debut season at the wheel of the Aston Martin team.

30 years have now passed since his very first debut in karting, but Alonso seems to very far from the idea of ​​hanging up his helmet once and for all. Even in the two-year period 2019-2020, which saw him move away from F1, the Asturian gave a spectacle to fans by racing in endurance, IndyCar and also in the Dakar rally-raid. A life completely dedicated to motorsportthat of the former Ferrari driver, which inevitably required compromises in order to be so long-lived.

Necessary sacrifices

“Certainly sacrifices are made – explained Alonso, telling himself during a long and interesting interview given to the official Aston Martin website – sometimes you are aware when you do them, while sometimes you realize it five years later. These can be things you would like to do or family and friends you don't see as often as you would like“.

Precisely the theme of family has a particular value for Alonso: “I am a very family oriented person – revealed Alonso – I like spending time with my family. In this period of my life I thought I would already have children and all these things instead I found myself at 42 still childless. At the same time, I'm doing what I love. I do what I do best. I've never tried to do anything other than motorsport. So when I look in the mirror in the morning, I'm happy with who I am and what I'm doing. I sacrificed a lot for F1, but I have no regrets“.